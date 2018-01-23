Del Toro con ‘La forma del agua’ va por 13 premios Oscar

Mejor Película:

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Mejor Director:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Jordan Peele, Get Out.

Mejor Actor Principal:

Timothée Chalamet, Call me by your name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz Principal:

Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Meryl Streep, The Post

Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

Mary J. Blige, Mother

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water.

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water.

Cinematografía:

Balde Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

The Shape of Water

Mudbound.

Mejor Guión Original:

The Big Sick

The Shape of Water

Get Out

Lady Bird

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Mejor Guión Adaptado:

Call me by your name

Molly’s Game

The Disaster Artist

Mudbound

Logan.

Mejor Canción Original:

Mighty River, de Mudbound

Stand up for something, Marshall

This is me, The Greatest Showma

Remember Me, Coco.

Mejor Diseño de Producción:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

The Shape of Water.

Mejor Película Animada:

Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner.

Mejor Edición de Sonido:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2040

Dunkirk

THe Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Mejor Banda Sonora:

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Fantom Thread

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Mejor Corto de Acción:

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

The Eleven o’clock

Wate Wote/All of US

My nephew Emmett.

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Phantom Thread.

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2040

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Mejor Edición:

Baby Driver

The Shape or Water

I, Tonya

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri.

Maquillaje y Peinado:

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder.

Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Líbano)

Loveless (Rusia)

On Body and Soul (Hungría)

The Square. (Suecia).

Mejor Documental:

Abacus: Small enough to jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island.

Mejor Documental Corto:

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop.

Mejores Efectos Visuales:

Blade Runner 2049.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars. The Last Jedi.

War for the Planet of the Apes.

