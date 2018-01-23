Del Toro con ‘La forma del agua’ va por 13 premios Oscar

El cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro con su filme The Shape of Water(La forma del agua) recibieron hoy 13 nominaciones al Oscar, incluidas Mejor Director y Mejor Película.
En las postulaciones que contendrá son Diseño de Producción, Cinematografía, Diseño de Vestuario, Edición de Sonido, Mezcla de Sonido, Banda Sonora, Edición, Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Octavia Spencer), Mejor Actor de Reparto (Richard Jenkins), Guión Original y Mejor Actriz (Sally Hawkins).
En la ceremonia realizada esta mañana en el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn, en Beverly Hills, la aclamada cinta del realizador tapatío obtuvo 13 candidaturas a la estatuilla dorada de la Academia de Hollywood, cuya 90 entrega se llevará a cabo el próximo 4 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, y contará por segundo año seguido con Jimmy Kimmel como maestro de ceremonias.
The Shape of Water se encumbra entre los títulos con mayor número de nominaciones.
Y LOS NOMINADOS SON…
Mejor Película:
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Mejor Director:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Jordan Peele, Get Out.
Mejor Actor Principal:
Timothée Chalamet, Call me by your name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz Principal:
Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Meryl Streep, The Post
Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird.
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mother
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water.
Mejor Actor de Reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water.
Cinematografía:
Balde Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
The Shape of Water
Mudbound.
Mejor Guión Original:
The Big Sick
The Shape of Water
Get Out
Lady Bird
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Mejor Guión Adaptado:
Call me by your name
Molly’s Game
The Disaster Artist
Mudbound
Logan.
Mejor Canción Original:
Mighty River, de Mudbound
Stand up for something, Marshall
This is me, The Greatest Showma
Remember Me, Coco.
Mejor Diseño de Producción:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
The Shape of Water.
Mejor Película Animada:
Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner.
Mejor Edición de Sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
THe Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Mejor Banda Sonora:
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Fantom Thread
Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri.
Mejor Corto de Acción:
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
The Eleven o’clock
Wate Wote/All of US
My nephew Emmett.
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Phantom Thread.
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Mejor Edición:
Baby Driver
The Shape or Water
I, Tonya
Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri.
Maquillaje y Peinado:
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder.
Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Líbano)
Loveless (Rusia)
On Body and Soul (Hungría)
The Square. (Suecia).
Mejor Documental:
Abacus: Small enough to jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island.
Mejor Documental Corto:
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop.
Mejores Efectos Visuales:
Blade Runner 2049.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars. The Last Jedi.
War for the Planet of the Apes.
