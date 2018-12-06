Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 76ta entrega anual de los Globos de Oro, según se anunció el jueves.

CINE:

—Mejor película de drama: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, A Star Is Born. inRead invented by Teads

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns, Vice.

—Mejor director: Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born; Alfonso Cuarón, Roma; Peter Farrelly, Green Book; Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman; Adam McKay, Vice.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Glenn Close, The Wife; Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born; Nicole Kidman, Destroyer; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Rosamund Pike, A Private War.

—Mejor actor, drama: Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born; Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate; Lucas Hedges, Bpy Erased; Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody; John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns; Olivia Colman, The Favourite; Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade; Charlize Theron, Tully; Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Christian Bale, Vice; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns; Viggo Mortensen, Green Book; Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun; John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Amy Adams, Vice; Claire Foy, First Man; Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk; Emma Stone, The Favourite, Rachel Weisz, The Favourite.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali, Green Book; Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy; Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman; Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Sam Rockwell, Vice.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: Capernaum (Líbano), Girl (Bélgica), Never Look Away (Alemania), Roma (México), Shoplifters (Japón).

—Mejor cinta animada: Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

—Mejor guion: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma; Deborag Davis y Tony McNamara, The Favourite; Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk; Adam McKay, Vice; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie y Peter Farrelly, Green Book.

—Mejor música original: Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place; Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs; Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther; Justin Hurwitz, First Man; Marc Shaiman; Mary Poppins Returns.

—Mejor canción original: All The Stars, Black Panther; Girls In The Movies, Dumplin; Requiem For A Private War, A Private War; Revelation, Boy Erased; Shallow, A Star Is Born.

TELEVISIÓN:

—Mejor serie de drama: The Americans, Bodyguard, Homecoming, Killing Eve, Pose.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale; Sandra Oh, Killing Eve; Julia Roberts, Homecoming; Keri Russell, The Americans.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jason Bateman, Ozark; Stephan James, Homecoming; Richard Madden, Bodyguard; Billy Porter, Pose; Matthew Rhys, The Americans.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: Barry, The Good Place, Kidding, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Kristen Bell, The Good Place; Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown; Allison Brie, Glow; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Debra Messing, Will and Grace.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America; Jim Carrey, Kidding; Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method; Donald Glover, Atlanta; Bill Hader, Barry.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: The Alienist, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, ‘Escape at Dannemora, Sharp Objects, A Very English Scandal.

—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects; Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora; Connie Britton, Dirty John; Laura Dern, The Tale; Regina King, Seven Seconds.

—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso; Daniel Brühl, The Alienist; Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story; Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose; Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects; Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story; Thandie Newton, Westworld; Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale.

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Alan Arkin, The Kominsky method; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story; Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal; Henry Winkler, Barry.